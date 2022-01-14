BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $265.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an equal weight rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet cut BioNTech from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $202.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.11. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech will post 39.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in BioNTech by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

