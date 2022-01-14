BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BLFS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.66. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 306.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $725,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,222,802 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

