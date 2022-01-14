Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.