Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $207.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $270.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.96.
NASDAQ BIIB opened at $236.67 on Wednesday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $217.10 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.42.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
