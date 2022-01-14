BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Down to $15.77

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.77, but opened at $14.40. BioAtla shares last traded at $14.43, with a volume of 2,494 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,626 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $95,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Waldron sold 3,937 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $97,913.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,328 shares of company stock worth $2,368,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in BioAtla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 404,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275,038 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after acquiring an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

