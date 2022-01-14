Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. raised their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.39.

BILL opened at $183.36 on Tuesday. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $109.64 and a 12 month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.17.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,562 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total value of $536,031.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.45, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,616 shares of company stock worth $130,644,985. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the third quarter worth about $52,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

