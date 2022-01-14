Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,196 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILI. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

