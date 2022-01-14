Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,635 ($22.19). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,603 ($21.76), with a volume of 282,948 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($21.04) to GBX 1,720 ($23.35) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.75) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a GBX 20.60 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.67), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,967,015.07).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

