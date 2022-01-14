Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,635 ($22.19). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,603 ($21.76), with a volume of 282,948 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYG shares. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,550 ($21.04) to GBX 1,720 ($23.35) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.68) to GBX 1,750 ($23.75) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a PE ratio of 6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,622.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.99.
In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,670 ($22.67), for a total value of £2,922,500 ($3,967,015.07).
Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
