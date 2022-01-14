BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,350 by Analysts at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,350 ($31.90) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($25.25) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.15) to GBX 2,100 ($28.51) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,267.14 ($30.77).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of LON BHP traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,397.50 ($32.54). 5,633,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £121.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.45. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.09) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($34.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,102.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,110.11.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.