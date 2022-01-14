Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Betsson AB – Class B (OTC:BTSNF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC:BTSNF opened at $5.70 on Monday. Betsson AB – Class B has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Betsson AB - Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betsson AB - Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.