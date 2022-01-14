Berry Data Price Tops $0.55 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 14th. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001292 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $167,247.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00075889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.80 or 0.07609361 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,055.34 or 0.99513140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00067883 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00008184 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.