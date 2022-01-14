Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) Trading Up 7.7%

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 27,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,435,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BGRY shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.35.

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 million. Analysts expect that Berkshire Grey Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRY. VK Services LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,672,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,733,000. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,547,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,857,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,269,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.