Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Gap Up to $43.49

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.49, but opened at $45.54. Bentley Systems shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 7,623 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.41.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSY)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

