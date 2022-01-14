Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,351 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,524 ($47.83) to GBX 3,351 ($45.49) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.21) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.58) to GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,360 ($59.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.74) to GBX 4,230 ($57.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.44).

Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,030 ($41.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,296.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,700 ($36.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, insider Paul Hampden Smith bought 3,154 shares of Bellway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,455 ($46.90) per share, for a total transaction of £108,970.70 ($147,917.33). Also, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($43.19), for a total value of £102,842.24 ($139,598.53).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

