Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,351 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,524 ($47.83) to GBX 3,351 ($45.49) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BWY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($53.21) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,800 ($51.58) to GBX 3,600 ($48.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,200 ($57.01) to GBX 4,360 ($59.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($56.74) to GBX 4,230 ($57.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,936.92 ($53.44).
Shares of BWY opened at GBX 3,030 ($41.13) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,296.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 9.61. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,700 ($36.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
Bellway Company Profile
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
