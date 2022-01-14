Bella Protocol Price Down 2% Over Last Week (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $62.45 million and $8.62 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00057361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Buying and Selling Bella Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

