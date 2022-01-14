Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 269,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,749,565 shares.The stock last traded at $14.95 and had previously closed at $16.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on SKIN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $11,212,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $82,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 83.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Beauty Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after purchasing an additional 133,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health in the third quarter worth $201,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

