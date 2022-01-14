Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $68.46

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.46, but opened at $76.44. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $74.76, with a volume of 4,490 shares.

BEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51,395.01% and a negative return on equity of 63.65%. Equities analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

