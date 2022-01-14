Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Reaches $48.76 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $48.76 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00015516 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001052 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 105,568,240 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

