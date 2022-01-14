BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.56 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.
BDO Unibank Company Profile
Read More: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.