BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $25.56 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52.

Get BDO Unibank alerts:

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for BDO Unibank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BDO Unibank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.