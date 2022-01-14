Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €125.00 ($142.05) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($105.68) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.79 ($117.94).

ETR:BMW traded up €1.57 ($1.78) on Friday, reaching €99.02 ($112.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €91.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €86.24. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 12-month high of €96.39 ($109.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

