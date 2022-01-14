Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Down 3.2%

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $55.42 and last traded at $55.50. Approximately 15,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,322,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,321,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,564,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,309,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

