Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BAS. Morgan Stanley set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($88.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.75 ($76.99) on Monday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a fifty-two week high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.22.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

