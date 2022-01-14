Barr E S & Co. Sells 875 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 56,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,912,000 after purchasing an additional 162,551 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 441,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,163 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 27,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $370.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

