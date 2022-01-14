Barr E S & Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Barr E S & Co. lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 5.4% of Barr E S & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $75,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.24.

NYSE:GS traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.41. 113,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,622,368. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

