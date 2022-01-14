Barr E S & Co. Has $795,000 Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Barr E S & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Barr E S & Co. owned 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 61,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.58. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 550 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

