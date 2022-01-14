Barr E S & Co. Has $38.08 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Barr E S & Co. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.7% of Barr E S & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barr E S & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $38,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. The stock had a trading volume of 687,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,359,189. The firm has a market cap of $271.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $142.04 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

