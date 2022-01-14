Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Buys $15,800.00 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 1,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MCI stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.