Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Buys $15,800.00 in Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 1,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MCI stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 19.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

