Barclays Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAS. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,571,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,903,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,387,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069,705 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,744,000 after buying an additional 525,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,476,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after buying an additional 113,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

