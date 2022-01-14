Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for John Wood Group (LON:WG)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WG. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 307.88 ($4.18).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

Shares of John Wood Group stock traded up GBX 40.80 ($0.55) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 240 ($3.26). 12,193,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.90 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 353.30 ($4.80). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.48. The company has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -9.72.

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson bought 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.52) per share, for a total transaction of £2,512.86 ($3,410.97). Also, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($67,530.88). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,532 shares of company stock valued at $5,883,492.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.