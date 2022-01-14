Barclays Raises PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 770

PageGroup (LON:PAGE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 730 ($9.91) to GBX 770 ($10.45) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PAGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PageGroup from GBX 700 ($9.50) to GBX 760 ($10.32) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.30) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 648.33 ($8.80).

Get PageGroup alerts:

Shares of PageGroup stock opened at GBX 620.50 ($8.42) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 646 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 630.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. PageGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 432.20 ($5.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 691 ($9.38). The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.41.

In other PageGroup news, insider Stephen Ingham sold 17,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 631 ($8.57), for a total transaction of £111,497.70 ($151,347.50).

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.