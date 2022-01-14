Barclays PLC Sells 14,008 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $52,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANSYS in the second quarter worth $3,597,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 379,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in ANSYS by 7.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ANSYS by 9.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Shares of ANSS opened at $352.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.52.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.