Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $49,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $542,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 97,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $173.33 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $165.11 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

