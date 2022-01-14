Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,317,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,910 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $48,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IPG opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

