Barclays Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $64.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

