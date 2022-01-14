Barclays Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $100.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.13.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $58.35 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

