Barclays Cuts Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $25.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

UNM stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 63.5% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

