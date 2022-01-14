Barclays Analysts Give Orange (EPA:ORA) a €9.80 Price Target

Orange (EPA:ORA) received a €9.80 ($11.14) price target from Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($17.61) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.10 ($11.48) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €11.85 ($13.47).

ORA stock traded up €0.13 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting €9.88 ($11.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,804,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.51. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.13) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($17.95).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

