Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,790 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,650 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,605 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $257.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.98 and its 200 day moving average is $257.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

