Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 2,955 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at about $204,295,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,331,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,700,000 after purchasing an additional 841,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,258,000 after buying an additional 817,160 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,046,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,686,000 after purchasing an additional 773,542 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,878,000 after purchasing an additional 746,334 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.91. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.35 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

