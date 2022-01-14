BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report $1.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.88. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.51 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

BKU opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.71. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BankUnited by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

