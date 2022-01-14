Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.54

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.54 and traded as low as $20.12. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $20.23, with a volume of 1,121 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $114.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.54.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Bank of South Carolina by 25.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.