Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,869 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 102.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,153,000 after acquiring an additional 229,177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,415,000 after buying an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.8% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

BMO opened at $117.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $74.05 and a 52-week high of $118.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $76.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

