Bank of America Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00.

PEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NYSE PEB opened at $23.60 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.48.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.39 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 210.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.44%.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 50,305.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,439,000 after buying an additional 1,043,829 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 868,437 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,012,000 after buying an additional 821,565 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after buying an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after buying an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

