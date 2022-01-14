Bank of America Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $190.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna lowered shares of Applied Materials from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $166.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

