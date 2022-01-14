Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 308.3% in December

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
BKKLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.
About Bangkok Bank Public
