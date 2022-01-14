Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 308.3% in December

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 308.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BKKLY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. 585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787. Bangkok Bank Public has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $22.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

