Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.69. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 370%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancolombia.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Bancolombia had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIB opened at $33.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.81%.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

