Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.84

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.84 and traded as high as $17.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A shares last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 60,325 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $685.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A alerts:

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 5.67%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLX. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 316,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,858 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.