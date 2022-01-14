BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 644 ($8.74) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BAE Systems to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.76) to GBX 555 ($7.53) in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($9.09) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 613.80 ($8.33).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 578.20 ($7.85) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 408.29 ($5.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($26.57). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 555.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 558.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.08. The company has a market cap of £18.30 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

