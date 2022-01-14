Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYLA opened at $6.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

