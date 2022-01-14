AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

Get AXT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush began coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Shares of AXTI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,344. AXT has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94. The company has a market capitalization of $364.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $1,160,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 679,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXT (AXTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.