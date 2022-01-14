AXPR (AXPR) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. AXPR has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $59,085.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00058489 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (CRYPTO:AXPR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

